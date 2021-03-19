LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey forest fire that burned 167 acres in Lakewood, Ocean, County was intentionally set, according to officials. Investigators have located the origin of the fire but will not comment on the cause.
The fire was difficult to fight as high winds fanned the flames for two days.READ MORE: New Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Sites Will Open In Southeast Pennsylvania, Gov. Wolf Says
Dozens of buildings were burned.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Penn Medicine Team Reunites With One Of 1st COVID-19 Patients To Survive On Ventilator
A firefighter from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service suffered cardiac arrest and is recovering.MORE NEWS: Upper Perkiomen School District Cancels Classes Friday After Staff Members Call Out Sick Due To Vaccine Reactions
No arrests or suspects have been announced.