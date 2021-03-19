DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — It looks like Pennsylvania has heard the complaints about the lack of vaccines in the Philadelphia suburbs. During a visit to a vaccine clinic for teachers in Doylestown Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced some new mass vaccination sites will open in southeast Pennsylvania.
“I think we actually have two in the region so we’re trying to acknowledge if we can do some things that we’re not, we’re happy to do that,” Wolf said.
The governor didn’t give any specifics about when or where those new sites will open.
He also said Friday the vast majority of teachers and school support staff who want the vaccine will get it by the end of this month.