Giant Opens New Store In Logan Square, Features Food Hall And Outdoor Terrace

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Giant has opened a new store in Philadelphia. The two-level store is located at North 23rd Street in the city's Logan Square neighborhood.
It features a first-of-its-kind food hall, an outdoor terrace, a self-serve tap wall, and a Starbucks.
Mayor Kenney spoke at Friday’s grand opening, calling the new store a fantastic addition.
"We're thrilled that Giant remains committed to growing and expanding in the Philadelphia market and adding this flagship location at the new Riverwalk development," Mayor Kenney said. "It's going to be a fantastic addition to this neighborhood. Giant's commitment to the Philadelphia region over the years has had a major impact on creating jobs and serving our city's residents. The last year has shown us more than ever just how essential quality grocery stores and their employees are."
The Riverwalk store is Giant’s fifth location in Philadelphia.