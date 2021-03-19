ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling an intense fire at an apartment building in Atlantic City. The fire broke out on the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue, around 3 a.m. Friday.
Flames can be seen coming from the upper floors.
The fire chief struck a third alarm, calling in additional crews to help get control of the blaze.
At least a part of the roof has collapsed.
One firefighter was injured. No word yet on their condition.
