PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City, Local

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are battling an intense fire at an apartment building in Atlantic City. The fire broke out on the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue, around 3 a.m. Friday.

Flames can be seen coming from the upper floors.

READ MORE: Upper Perkiomen School District Cancels Classes Friday After Staff Members Call Out Sick Due To Vaccine Reactions

The fire chief struck a third alarm, calling in additional crews to help get control of the blaze.

At least a part of the roof has collapsed.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Officials To Provide Update On COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution

One firefighter was injured. No word yet on their condition.

 

MORE NEWS: Rodney Hargrove Shot To Death Outside Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility In Holmesburg 1 Hour After His Release

 