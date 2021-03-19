ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured battling an apartment building in Atlantic City. The fire broke out on the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue, around 3 a.m. Friday.Giant Opens New Store In Logan Square, Features Food Hall And Outdoor Terrace
Flames can be seen coming from the upper floors.
The fire chief struck a third alarm, calling in additional crews to help get control of the blaze.
At one point, the flames were so intense, they caused most of the building to collapse.
There is no word on the condition of that injured firefighter.
