Dozens Without Power After Transformer Fire In Pottstown

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Pottstown News

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Dozens are without power after a transformer fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Crews responded to the area of Hanover and High Streets around 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of smoke around a traffic light and found an underground transformer fire.

There is a shelter in place around North Hanover and High Streets due to underground explosions causing dangerous conditions.

Right now, PECO says around 300 customers are without power.

