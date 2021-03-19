Dozens Without Power After Transformer Fire In Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Dozens are without power after a transformer fire in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Crews responded to the area of Hanover and High Streets around 3:30 a.m. Friday for reports of smoke around a traffic light and found an underground transformer fire.Giant Opens New Store In Logan Square, Features Food Hall And Outdoor Terrace
There is a shelter in place around North Hanover and High Streets due to underground explosions causing dangerous conditions.
Right now, PECO says around 300 customers are without power.