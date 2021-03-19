PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia reached a big milestone on Friday: 100,000 doses have now been administered.

“Feeling great,” Renee Trader of Overbrook Park said.

Trader went to the Pennsylvania Convention Center on Friday night surprised to learn she is now the 100,000th person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine since the site opened over two weeks ago.

GOOD THINGS HAPPEN IN PHILADELPHIA: That’s what this cake reads. It’s in celebration of the 100,000th vaccination distributed moments ago at the Pennsylvania Convention Center https://t.co/rE6Fv5JP4T @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/XFugemZzi4 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 19, 2021

“It feels good to be able to part of the community to start lifting this burden of this COVID,” Trader said.

The FEMA-run mass vaccine clinic distributes, on average, 6,000 doses per day thanks to the help of U.S. military members.

“The secretary of defense is defeating COVID-19,” Lt. Kevin Stapleton, a U.S. Marine, said.

Officials try to schedule about 3,000 appointments per day at the site and allot about 3,000 doses for walk-ins from under-vaccinated zip codes.

“Philadelphians who may have been experiencing barriers such as the digital divide or access and transportation barriers are able to get in here,” Charles Ellison, a FEMA spokesperson, said.

Despite Friday’s 100,000th vaccine accomplishment, Philadelphia’s health commissioner wants to remind people daily COVID cases in Philly have recently trended upward.

“The virus is still here, the virus is still deadly,” Dr. Thomas Farley said. “You still need to wear a mask and keep our distance and get vaccinated at your first opportunity.”

As for Trader, lucky number 100,000, she’s making big plans.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to church and I’m looking forward to having a vacation,” Trader said. “So those are two things I’m looking forward to.”

Meanwhile, people eligible for the vaccine in Philadelphia have now expanded to include those with intellectual disabilities, anyone who takes immune-suppressing medication, and clergy members.