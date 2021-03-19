UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (CBS) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating after they say a 12-year-old girl was found shot to death inside of a Collegeville home. According to Montgomery County’s District Attorney’s Office, officers responded to a home on Larchwood Court in Upper Providence Township just before 8 a.m. Friday, for reports of a shooting.
Officials say that officers found the 12-year-old in the living room of the home suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Other family members were present when officers arrived, according to the district attorney’s office.
The victim’s identity has not been revealed at this time.