PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man just freed from prison was gunned down while still on the prison grounds. It happened at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Prison Commissioner Blanche Carney said former inmate 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove from Philadelphia was released around 1:10 a.m. Thursday after posting bail, a week after being behind bars for several charges which included theft and gun-related charges.

According to the prison, Hargrove was waiting for family to pick him up at a SEPTA bus station about 3/10 of a mile down the road on State Road from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, where inmates who have just been released are typically dropped off.

At that point, a dark-colored vehicle approached the man who ran back onto prison property and through a security gate.

The prison says the car was able to advance past the gate where they shot Hargrove at least 10 times.

Why that security gate was up is unclear and the prison says they’re investigating.

They say a guard was on duty at the time.

“It’s raised by the correctional officer on that post. For whatever reason, it was raised and the vehicle was able to go through that raised arm,” Carney said. “We’re surveilling our video if we have any and we’ll cooperate fully with the police. If we determine there is video we’ll share it.”

There’s no video at the bus stop.

“There are some cameras on the grounds, but they say none of them are in the immediate area where this shooting took place. So according to some of the staff here at the prison, they say there are no cameras that would have recorded anything, based on where the victim’s body and where the ballistic evidence is,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.