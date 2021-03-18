PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man just freed from prison was gunned down while still on the prison grounds. It happened at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood, just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

The victim was identified as Rodney Hargrove of Philadelphia.

Police found Hargrove on the sidewalk – on prison grounds – shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

At least 10 spent shell casings were found near the victim’s body.

Police say Hargrove was released from prison around 1 a.m. It’s unclear why he was still on the grounds an hour later. Police say he was possibly waiting for a ride when he was shot.

Now, the shooting happened near a guard shack but the guard did not witness the shooting. Police say the guard reported only seeing a dark colored-vehicle speeding away from the scene, but it’s unclear if that vehicle has anything to do with the shooter or shooters.

Police say there are no surveillance cameras that capture this area of the prison grounds.

“There are some cameras on the grounds, but they say none of them are in the immediate area where this shooting took place. So according to some of the staff here at the prison, they say there are no cameras that would have recorded anything, based on where the victim’s body and where the ballistic evidence is,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The incident remains under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.