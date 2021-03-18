PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Great news if you normally wait until the last minute to file your tax return. The IRS plans to delay this year’s tax-filing deadline from April 15th until May 17.
Pennsylvania's Department of Revenue joined the IRS by extending the deadline for residents to file their 2020 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns to May 17, 2021.
Under Pennsylvania law, the deadline for filing state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level.
The extensions are an effort to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This is a positive step that provides additional time to Pennsylvania taxpayers, many of whom have been struggling during the last year due to the pandemic," Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. "The new deadline will be a benefit for many Pennsylvanians, including those who plan to meet with a tax professional for assistance with preparing their returns."
The IRS is still dealing with a backlog of returns from last year.