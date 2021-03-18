PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The National Constitution Center is about to get a massive new display. A 50-ton tablet showing the first amendment is coming to the museum on Independence Mall.

The Freedom Forum has donated the 74-foot-tall tablet.

The giant piece of marble used to be on display at the Newseum in Washington, D.C. but that museum shut down in 2019.

The tablet will be taken apart and put on a 100-foot wide wall in the Constitution Center.

You’ll be able to see it for yourself starting this fall.