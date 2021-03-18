PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a close call in Mayfair for DEA agents and Philadelphia narcotics officers. Police say they pulled over a man on the 4100 block of Glenview Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The man allegedly ran toward an alley and fired shots toward the officers.READ MORE: WATCH: Forest Fire Creeps Close To Brick Township Home, Catches Ground On Fire
No one was injured.READ MORE: More Than A Dozen Critically Missing Children In Philadelphia Area Safely Found Thanks To Operation Safeguard
The suspect ultimately caused a brief barricade situation.
He was arrested without incident, police say.MORE NEWS: Some Philadelphia Sports Fans Target Young Carson Wentz Fan For Wearing Colts Jersey
The man’s identity has not been released.