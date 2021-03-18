PROGRAMMING NOTECBS3 Daytime, Primetime Schedule Changes Due To March Madness Coverage
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a close call in Mayfair for DEA agents and Philadelphia narcotics officers. Police say they pulled over a man on the 4100 block of Glenview Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The man allegedly ran toward an alley and fired shots toward the officers.

No one was injured.

The suspect ultimately caused a brief barricade situation.

He was arrested without incident, police say.

The man’s identity has not been released.