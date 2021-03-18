BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — One of Bucks County’s top prosecutors has been demoted after he was caught delivering food, sometimes during normal business hours. Gregg Shore was the county’s first assistant district attorney, but the DA recently found out Shore was delivering food for DoorDash too.
The DA called the move "very poor judgment."
"Nevertheless, his actions were thoughtless and demonstrated a lack of leadership," DA Matt Weintraub said. "He also violated the trust that I, the other members of the District Attorney's Office, and the people of Bucks County place in each of us. I have a duty to hold those who violate that trust accountable. No exceptions."
Shore used vacation time to repay the county the money he earned delivering food while on duty.
His new job title is deputy district attorney.