PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is now allowing walk-ups. For the next week, Philadelphians who are eligible can get their shot without making an appointment.

Walk-up access will run for six days at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, but to be eligible to walk up for a COVID-19 shot you must be in category 1A or 1B and you must live in one of 22 underserved zip codes:

West and Southwest Philadelphia

19104

19131

19139

19142

19143

19151

19153

North Philadelphia

19122

19132

19133

19134

19140

Northeast and Lower Northeast Philadelphia

19116

19120

19124

19135

19136

19138

19141

19144

19149

19152

So there are specific requirements to gain access at the convention center when it comes to walking up.

The city says this is being done to better reach under-vaccinated areas.

Generally speaking, the 22 eligible zip codes fall in West and Southwest Philadelphia, North Philadelphia and Northeast and lower Northeast Philadelphia.

Residents who want to walk up will need to arrive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Walk-up line vs. appointment line at the Pennsylvania Convention Center mass vaccination site. Doors open at 8am and health officials recommend you get in line before 5pm. Remember, you must be in group 1A or 1B and live in one of 22 zip codes to qualify for walk-up access. pic.twitter.com/OSJzcaun4J READ MORE: French Bulldog Is Philadelphia's Favorite Dog Breed, American Kennel Club Says — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) March 17, 2021

You need to bring an ID or a piece of mail that can prove your residency, and the screening starts outside so you need to prepare to wait outside – that means dress appropriately.

This site is capable of administering 6,000 vaccines a day.

Philly Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says half of those will now be allocated to walk-ups.

“There will be 3,000 slots that are called open access slots where no appointment is needed,” Farley said. “Not for everyone, these are strictly just for people who live in the 22 zip codes that are the most under-vaccinated, the lowest vaccinated 22 zip codes in the city who are eligible based on age, medical conditions, or employment.”

The other 3,000 doses will go to folks with appointments.

So this becomes a hybrid operation starting Wednesday: half appointments and half walk-ups.

Walk-ups will be taken for the next six days, lasting through March 22.

