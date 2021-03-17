PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia 76ers center Shawn Bradley suffered a spinal injury in January that has left him paralyzed. The Dallas Mavericks announced Wednesday Bradley was injured after he was struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bike on Jan. 20 near his home in St. George, Utah.

Bradley suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury in the accident and is now paralyzed, according to the Mavericks. He’s been hospitalized and undergoing rehab for the past eight weeks, Dallas said.

Drafted by the Sixers with the second overall pick in 1993 out of BYU, the 7-foot-6 Bradley spent two-plus seasons in Philadelphia. The Sixers traded Bradley to the New Jersey Nets for Derrick Coleman just 12 games into the 1995-96 season, his third year in Philly.

“We are thinking of former 76er Shawn Bradley and his family. Wishing them all the best during Shawn’s recovery,” the Sixers wrote in a tweet.

Bradley spent the majority of his NBA career with the Mavericks.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident. Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a press release.

Donnie Nelson, who coached Bradley with the Mavericks, said, “We are deeply saddened to hear of Shawn’s injury and our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. In his eight-plus seasons in Dallas, Shawn demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization. He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life.”