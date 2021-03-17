PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened at 15th and Dickinson Streets just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was shot once in the neck and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police say no scene has been located at this time. No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.