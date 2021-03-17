PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney and city leaders are providing an update on their response to the gun violence epidemic in Philadelphia. So far this year, there have been 103 homicides in the city — up 30% from this time last year.

One case that city leaders highlighted included a 20-year-old who was shot and killed by a 16-year-old, officials say. The shooting happened while the victim was broadcasting live on Instagram.

Among Philadelphia’s most wanted is Ameen Hurst. He is a 16-year-old accused killer. The teen from Overbrook pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve morning, according to detectives.

The Philadelphia Police Department, in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, highlighted the investigation and manhunt for Hurst, showing teens are not only victims, but some also stand accused of committing the violence.

“This case is, sadly, proof that the gun violence in our city is impacting young lives on both sides of the gun,” an official said.

City leaders have come under intense scrutiny for answers and solutions with homicide numbers ballooning beyond historic 2020 levels.

Officials have pledged to hold bi-weekly updates.

Commanding officers showed hotspots identifying areas of the city with the most homicides and shootings — Kensington, Logan, Frankford were all shaded in red, highlighting where the most blood has been shed.

“2021 is on track to be the most violent year we’ve experienced in our lifetimes. We’re less than three months in and we’ve already lost more than 100 people to gun violence. It makes me absolutely sick to know so many Philadelphians have suffered these preventable deaths,” Kenney said.

In promoting greater transparency, CBS3 also pressed police department leaders to align with every other Pennsylvania county in releasing official charging documents, known as affidavits of probable cause. Those court documents outline specific allegations made against a defendant.

“I’d be happy to explore that moving forward,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

Criminal justice experts say releasing those documents would only increase transparency when it comes to how police investigate cases and make arrests.