PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Super Bowl hero has been cut loose. The Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday night released wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and defensive tackle Malik Jackson.

Jeffery played a crucial role for the Eagles during their Super Bowl run in 2018. The former Pro Bowl receiver set franchise records for most receiving yards (219) and touchdowns (three) in the playoffs, including two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

In the Birds’ 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Jeffery had three catches for 73 yards and a TD.

Jeffery’s final two seasons with the Eagles were hampered by injuries and ineffectiveness. He caught just 49 balls for 605 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games in 2019 and 2020.

His first two seasons with the Eagles saw him pull in 122 catches for 1,632 yards and 15 TDs.

The Eagles signed Jackson to a three-year, $30 million contract in free agency in 2019. The former Pro Bowler, however, suffered a season-ending foot injury in his first game as a Bird.

Last season, Jackson was a part-time starter with the Eagles along with Javon Hargrave, who was acquired before the 2020 season. Jackson played just under 50% of the snaps last season, with 2½ sacks and 42 tackles.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Eagles officially traded QB Carson Wentz to the Colts. The Eagles received a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder.

The Eagles have reportedly also given Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz permission to seek a trade.