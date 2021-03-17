TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is already making plans for the next school year. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he expects normalcy this fall.
“We are less than six months from the beginning of the next academic year. Come September, it is our complete expectation that every school will be open, and every student and educator will be safely in their classrooms for full-time, in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 academic year,” Murphy said.
The governor also announced he is allowing outdoor interstate youth sports competitions to resume in New Jersey. That begins on Friday.