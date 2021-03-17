PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Socially distant Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway across the Philadelphia region. Most of last year’s celebrations were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The doors opened at McGillin’s Ale House in Center City at 10 a.m. for their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

St Patrick’s Day at @McGillins is back! Their 161st 🍀 celebration is happening all day. They were forced to close March 16 2020 because of the pandemic @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eRDk5JgRL1 — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) March 17, 2021

This year is their 161st St. Patrick’s celebration.

It was supposed to be their 162nd but the pandemic forced them to close down the day before St. Patrick’s Day in 2020.

McGillin’s was able to reopen over the summer, but this is their first big celebration.

With this being the longest continuously operated bar in the city.

The owner says the luck of the Irish and grit got them through the lockdowns.

Stop by for a #StPatricksDay lunch @McGillins. Pairs great with @OHarasBeers Irish Stout or Green beer! Shout out to Gordon, our amazing chef. Photos from the food he lovingly prepared this morning for our segment on the Today Show! They taste as good as they look! pic.twitter.com/7JJedxm9wC — McGillin's (@McGillins) March 17, 2021

If you plan on heading out Wednesday, McGillin’s will have Irish specials all day long and everyone is welcome, but the luck eventually runs out.

There is a 90-minute time limit on tables.