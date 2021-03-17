PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two SEPTA Transit Police sergeants have been suspended without pay after the transportation authority said Wednesday, they made two social media posts that appeared to support the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
SEPTA officials said the two sergeants traveled to the nation's capital on Jan. 6.
The police board of inquiry determined that the two sergeants acted irresponsibly and displayed poor judgment in making social media posts that could be interpreted as supporting the violence.
Officials said the posts violated SEPTA Transit Police policy.
The sergeants were two of seven SEPTA police officers who traveled to Washington, D.C., officials said. SEPTA officials said none of the officers were involved in the riots or any other illegal activity that took place in D.C. on Jan. 6.
The two officers will be suspended for three days without pay.