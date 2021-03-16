CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — President Joe Biden came to Delaware County Tuesday to launch his nationwide “Help is Here” tour. The president is promoting the benefits of his sweeping COVID relief package.

The White House kept details of Tuesday’s presidential visit very close to the vest, declining to say where President Biden would visit in Delaware County.

Law enforcement sources tipped us off this morning, indicating the president was scheduled to visit a flooring company in Chester and make a second stop at a rec center in Darby.

The visits come as President Biden champions his $1.9 trillion relief package — aid that’s targeted to help small businesses stabilize after difficult times.

“One hundred million people are going to be getting — not a joke — a check for $1,400. It could change their lives… It’s hard paying rent, hard paying for child care, hard paying for much of anything,” Biden said.

The president spent six minutes talking with the owners of Smith Flooring, a Chester business that we’re told was only able to stay afloat because of federal assistance.

“You really made it work and I think you should be aware, more help is on the way for real,” Biden told the owners.

Outside, several dozen people lined up to see the presidential motorcade. Akbar Muhammad said it was a historic moment and that he is looking forward to receiving his stimulus check.

Police are in place outside of some businesses in Chester where the president is expected shortly. The White House has been mostly silent on details of this trip — but law enforcement sources say separate from this location, he will also visit a location in Darby. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/u1fhvLJubc — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) March 16, 2021

“During the pandemic, jobs shut down and people was thirsty and money was scarce. And now Joe Biden’s in office, he’s looking out for the people and we’re grateful for him, I’m grateful for him. I didn’t get my check yet but I’m grateful for him,” Muhammad said.

Also while in Delaware County, the White House announced the president will hold his first news conference, which is set for next Thursday.