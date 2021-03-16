CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – President Joe Biden begins promoting the benefits of the COVID-19 relief package with a stop in Delaware County on Tuesday. The president is kicking off his “Help Is On The Way” tour at a minority-owned small business in Chester.
The president also says the U.S. will surpass 100 million COVID-19 shots and 100 million stimulus checks in the next 10 days.
On Monday, Dr. Jill Biden kicked off her tour at Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington.
The first lady was there to show how schools and daycare centers can safely reopen.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was also there.
Districts will use money from the COVID-19 relief plan to make building improvements to meet COVID-related health and safety standards, like upgrading ventilation systems.
Critics of the president’s nearly $2 trillion plan say it doesn’t target the money to the people who really need it.