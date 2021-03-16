PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was fatally shot in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Riverside Drive just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 56-year-old man was shot once in the chest.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
An arrest was made and two weapons were recovered.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
