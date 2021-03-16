Police: Car Found Riddled With Bullet Holes, Badly Damaged In South Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a crash in South Philadelphia after a car was found badly damaged and riddled with bullet holes. The car was found abandoned on Columbus Boulevard and Oregon Avenue, around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The car has several bullet holes in the windshield and the door.

Police have not located the driver of the car.

The area is closed while police investigate.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.