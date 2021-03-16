Police: Car Found Riddled With Bullet Holes, Badly Damaged In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a crash in South Philadelphia after a car was found badly damaged and riddled with bullet holes. The car was found abandoned on Columbus Boulevard and Oregon Avenue, around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.Philadelphia To Lift Ban On Large Outdoor Events
The car has several bullet holes in the windshield and the door.
Police have not located the driver of the car.
The area is closed while police investigate.READ MORE: President Biden To Visit Small Business In Chester Tuesday As He Begins Promoting COVID Relief Package
MORE NEWS: 1 Injured After 3-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex In Mount Laurel
Serious accident in #SouthPhilly on Columbus Blvd at Oregon Ave. All SB lanes are currently CLOSED. Police cruisers remain on scene. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/BR6IjHZbOe
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) March 16, 2021
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.