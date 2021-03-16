PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A weak system will move through the Philadelphia region bringing a few light rain and snow showers, mainly in the late afternoon and early evening Tuesday. This shouldn’t amount to much but will reinforce the wintry feel.
Rain and snow showers may linger into early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, the system should clear out and leave us dry but with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday.
Highs will jump back to the seasonable range of 50s for the middle of the week. A second system then takes aim at the region starting on Thursday with rain likely most of the day.
Some colder air could wrap in on the backside of the system on Friday and the area could see a brief period of rain and snow mix on Friday morning before the second system moves out.
Spring officially begins on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.