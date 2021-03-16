PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned the City of Philadelphia will be lifting its ban on outdoor events like concerts, festivals and parades. More details will be released Tuesday at a 1 p.m. news conference.
The moratorium initially went into effect last July.
The news conference will be streamed live on CBSN Philly.
The announcement comes after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday rolled back some restrictions on restaurants and businesses.
Philadelphia, which has separate restrictions, is reviewing the changes, according to a spokesperson for the health department.