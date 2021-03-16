PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a video message Tuesday on COVID-19. It comes one year after the city halted all non-essential business activity and government servicces and the stay-at-home order went into effect.
"We've lost family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors," Kenney said. "We've lost first responders and community leaders who have been hailed as heros as well as individuals names who we will never know. As we take time to reflect today, we know they will not be forgotten."
About 32,000 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19.
In the video message, the mayor also thanked essential workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic.