PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is honoring those lost to the pandemic. Buildings across the city, including CBS3’s studios, are lit up in blue to remember the victims.
About 3,200 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Addresses Soaring Gun Violence With At Least 102 Homicides Just Months Into Year
Major Jim Kenney took part in a virtual ceremony tonight, to mark one year of the pandemic in Philadelphia.READ MORE: Philadelphia-Based Health Team Says They've Been Forced To Throw Out Unused COVID Vaccines Due To Policy Change
Earlier today he released a video message.MORE NEWS: Preparations Underway To Demolish Arcade At Ocean City's Playland's Castaway Cove After January Fire
The blue lights also pay tribute to frontline workers.