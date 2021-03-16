Man Says Car Was Shot Up During Road Rage Incident In Philadelphia

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man says his car was shot up during a road rage incident. Philadelphia police say the man arrived at the 18th Police District in Cobbs Creek around 2 a.m. Tuesday with several bullet holes in his car.

The man was not hurt.

Police found shell casings at 55th and Master Streets in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood.

Police have not made any arrests.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.