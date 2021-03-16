PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a daycare center in North Philadelphia, police say. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Police say the molotov cocktail broke the window of the daycare. A fire was started outside the building but it did not reach inside.
There were no children inside the daycare at the time.
The man got into a white Toyota on the passenger side and fled the scene. He was apprehended at 2nd Street and Allegheny Avenue but the driver of the vehicle was not on the scene.
Police arrested the man and the fire marshal declared the fire an arson.
The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.
