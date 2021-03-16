WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Body camera video released Tuesday afternoon shows a man shot and killed by New Castle County Police during an incident that happened in January. On the day of the deadly shooting, New Castle Police said Lymond Moses “drove at a high rate of speed directly at the officers,” but that body camera video appears to show something else.

The body camera video released by New Castle County Police Tuesday shows the final moments of Moses’ life.

“My car’s not stolen,” Moses is heard saying on the video.

It begins in Wilmington just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13. That’s when county police saw Moses’ car parked with its engine running.

“Do me a favor just hop out for me, man,” police tell Moses in the video.

Officers try speaking with Moses, but he drives away. He ends up at a dead end.

Then, Moses turns around and approaches an officer, appearing to drive around him. Moses then passes a second officer, who fires. A third officer also shoots.

“They were not in harm’s way at all. They were not in harm’s way. And that refutes them opening fire when it shows Lymond was not facing any officer directly,” Moses’ wife, Amanda Spence, said.

As the Delaware Attorney General’s Office is investigating the case, Moses’ wife is calling for the president to step in.

“Please, Joe Biden, help us get justice. Please,” Spence said.

In a video statement, New Castle County Police said the investigation over the deadly shooting is ongoing.

“Based upon this video, we cannot draw any conclusions as to whether the officers acted within policy and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete,” New Castle County Police Lt. Brian Faulkner said.

The family’s attorney also wants the names of the police officers released.