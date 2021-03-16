PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NCAA Tournament begins this week and on the Michigan sidelines, we’ll see a familiar face. Former St. Joe’s head coach Phil Martelli is now with the Wolverines as an assistant.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen caught up with Martelli from Indianapolis, where he talked about the security and safety protocols in place for the tournament.

“I will tell you this Pat, no one can get into our hotel right now. The police have the barricades up, look out the window and there are police at every corner. They’re going to make sure that the health and safety of these young people is taken care of,” Martelli said. “It’s been the number one thing on my brain – not whether we can shoot better or play better zone defense, it’s just can these young guys, can they come out a little better for having gone through this and for sacrificing together.”

Two years ago this week, Martelli was fired by St. Joe’s after 24 seasons as head coach. Gallen asked him if it’s still difficult to think back on how it ended.

“Academic support person, strength and conditioning person, sports information, I appreciate all that they’ve done for myself and my family. The players whose world was turned upside down,” Martelli said. “I will go to my grave saying I just didn’t do enough for them and for that I’m disappointed and I do hurt.”

Hear more of Gallen’s conversation with Martelli Thursday at 7 p.m. during our tournament special, “The March to Indianapolis.”