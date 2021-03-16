DOVER, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware, the outlook continues to improve as COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths are steadily declining. Efforts to vaccinate residents are also improving, more than 300,000 doses have been administered.
“We’ve made tremendous progress getting vaccines out. 20% of all Delawareans have received at least one shot,” Gov. John Carney said.
The governor also announced that vaccine availability will be expanded.
Starting Wednesday, pharmacies can begin vaccinating adults 50 and older. Hospitals and health providers will be able to vaccinate patients that are 16 and older with high and moderate risk medical conditions.