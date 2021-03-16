CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police bodycam video from Cape May County shows two Middle Township police officers rushing to save people from a burning home. On Saturday morning, the officers arrived at the scene before firefighters on Holly Drive in Rio Grande.
They found an unlocked sliding door and awoke an 83-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman and got them out safely.
The residents of a second-floor apartment had already gotten out safely.
The fire was started by a cigarette butt left on a second-floor deck.