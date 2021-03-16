CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Mount Laurel News

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured following a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Burlington County. Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Ramblewood Village Apartments on the 800 block of Country Club Parkway in Mount Laurel.

1 Injured After 3-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex In Mount Laurel

READ MORE: Philadelphia To Lift Ban On Large Outdoor Events

One person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on that person’s condition.

READ MORE: President Biden To Visit Small Business In Chester Tuesday As He Begins Promoting COVID Relief Package

Fire officials say one unit is a total loss and five other units have smoke and water damage.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Feel Returns As Weak System To Bring Light Rain, Few Snow Showers To Delaware Valley

It’s unclear how many residents have been displaced.