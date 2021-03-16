1 Injured After 3-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex In Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured following a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Burlington County. Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Ramblewood Village Apartments on the 800 block of Country Club Parkway in Mount Laurel.Philadelphia To Lift Ban On Large Outdoor Events
One person was taken to the hospital. No word yet on that person's condition.
Fire officials say one unit is a total loss and five other units have smoke and water damage.
It’s unclear how many residents have been displaced.