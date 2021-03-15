PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot overnight in North Philadelphia. Now, police are searching for the gunman.
It happened around midnight Monday on the 2700 block of West Seltzer Street.
Police say the victim was shot in the left thigh while sitting inside a Chevy Traverse.
He is in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.