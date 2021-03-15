Police: 18-Year-Old Man Shot In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot overnight in North Philadelphia. Now, police are searching for the gunman.
It happened around midnight Monday on the 2700 block of West Seltzer Street.
Police found the victim shot in the thigh. He is in stable condition.
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gunfire.
