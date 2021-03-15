CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is celebrating 150 years. Eyewitness News was at the Fireman’s Hall Museum for a kickoff celebration.

There were donations to a time capsule, as well as some cake to mark the occasion.

Additional celebrations will be held throughout the year.

The department officially began its service to the city on March 15, 1871.