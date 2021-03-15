PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department is celebrating 150 years. Eyewitness News was at the Fireman’s Hall Museum for a kickoff celebration.
Today is our 150th anniversary! #PFD150 pic.twitter.com/dM0CB7kZ2a
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 15, 2021
There were donations to a time capsule, as well as some cake to mark the occasion.
When a fire breaks out, they come. If you're hurt in a car crash, get stuck in an elevator, or smell gas – they come. Today is the 150th anniversary of the @PhillyFireDept.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our Fire Department members as we celebrate you today. #PFD150 pic.twitter.com/DdOYNhA6PB
I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our Fire Department members as we celebrate you today. #PFD150 pic.twitter.com/DdOYNhA6PB
— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 15, 2021
Additional celebrations will be held throughout the year.
The department officially began its service to the city on March 15, 1871.