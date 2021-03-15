HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania is easing some restrictions on restaurants and businesses as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccination rates increase. Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that beginning April 4, restaurants may resume bar service, alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food and the curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted.
Indoor dining capacity will also be raised to 75% for restaurants that are currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process.
“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”
Those restaurants that do not self-certify may raise capacity to 50%.
Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and takeout are still encouraged.
Requirements such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners will still apply.
Capacity for other businesses also will be increased on April 4, including moving personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theatres, malls) to 75% occupancy.
The governor also announced revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events to allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.