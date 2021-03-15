PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More students are headed back to the classroom Monday for their first day of in-person learning in about a year. In Philadelphia, an additional 45 schools will reopen their doors, a week after 53 schools opened to pre-k to second grade students.
The openings are being introduced on a rolling basis.
An agreement was reached between the Philadelphia School District and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers that allowed the union to review each school’s plans prior to reopening.
Students are divided into two groups per class. Group A learns in-person Monday and Tuesday, while Group B logs on virtually. They swap on Thursdays and Fridays, and on Wednesday the buildings are cleaned.
Parents can opt-in to hybrid learning or stay 100% virtual.
Inside, the schools feature desk shields, sanitizing stations and social distancing protocols.
"We're going to continue to do the cleaning that is a part of what we suggested we would be doing every day. Every four hours we will be cleaning hot touch surfaces and cleaning areas," Philadelphia School District Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.
The school district hopes to announce every pre-k to second grade opening by next Monday.