BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his nationwide tour next week in Delaware County, while First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be heading to South Jersey. The president and first lady are traveling across the country touting the American Rescue Plan signed into the law on Thursday.

The first lady will visit Burlington County, New Jersey, on Monday.

Eyewitness News spoke to the county commissioner about why she thinks her county was chosen by Jill Biden.

“I would like to think that we were chosen because of how we dealt with COVID,” Burlington County Commissioner Felicia Hopson said. “When we first got hit with it, we were one of the first counties to implement testing for our residents. We started that very early on and we made sure that we were monitoring and we were contact tracing before it was officially contact tracing.”

The exact details of the first lady’s visit to Burlington County have not yet been released.

President Biden is in Delaware this weekend. He left mass on Saturday at Saint Joseph’s in Wilmington.

On social media, he tweeted on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.

Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America. As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 13, 2021

Biden is calling for the passing of “meaningful police reform in Congress.”