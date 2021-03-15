CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a busy day in New England, not so much for the Eagles. The Birds’ defense is taking another hit, leaving Howie Roseman with another hole to fill.

The “blue goblin” doesn’t quite have the same ring. Jalen Mills is reportedly heading to New England on a 4-year, $24 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mills spent his first five seasons with the Eagles, mostly playing cornerback. He was a seventh-round pick back in 2016.

Mills will have a familiar face with him in New England. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor is also signing with the Patriots.

Agholor, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2015, is cashing in after a career year with the Raiders. Agholor posted a career-high 896 yards and 8 touchdowns.