It was a busy day in New England, not so much for the Eagles. The Birds' defense is taking another hit, leaving Howie Roseman with another hole to fill.
The "blue goblin" doesn't quite have the same ring. Jalen Mills is reportedly heading to New England on a 4-year, $24 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
More for the Patriots: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year, $24 million deal including $9M guaranteed, @DrewJRosenhaus tells ESPN.
Mills spent his first five seasons with the Eagles, mostly playing cornerback. He was a seventh-round pick back in 2016.
Foxborough Let's Run It‼️🔋
Mills will have a familiar face with him in New England. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports former Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor is also signing with the Patriots.

The #Patriots have now agreed to terms with WR Nelson Agholor, source said. A huge day in New England.
Agholor, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2015, is cashing in after a career year with the Raiders. Agholor posted a career-high 896 yards and 8 touchdowns.