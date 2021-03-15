First Lady Jill Biden Visits Burlington County School As 'Help Is Here' Tour Kicks Off

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is in South Jersey Monday with a message to Americans that “help is here.” Her tour starts at a school in Burlington County and her mission – getting children safely back inside classrooms.
The First Lady is touring the Samuel Smith Elementary School. Dr. Jill Biden is expected to make remarks about the COVID relief bill just before 1 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the First Lady met New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy when she arrived in Trenton.
The Garden State is the first leg of the "Help is Here" tour. It is to highlight the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law last week by President Joe Biden.
On Monday, Dr. Biden will take a three-stop tour of Samuel Smith Elementary School to talk about how the money will improve the lives of families and their communities.
For instance, the plan will help fight the virus and deliver direct cash to most Americans. Some of the money will also be given to state and local governments.
The First Lady is also expected to visit the school's cafeteria and learn about how the school is using this space during the pandemic.
Dr. Jill Biden comes one day before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Delaware County in Pennsylvania to promote the COVID relief package.