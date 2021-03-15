BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden head to our area to sell the COVID-19 relief plan. Dr. Jill Biden visited Burlington, County New Jersey Monday while the president hits Delaware County, Pennsylvania Tuesday. It’s all part of the “Help is Here” tour.

Dr. Jill Biden visited Samuel Smith Elementary in Burlington City Monday. She praised the newly-enacted American Rescue Plan that, in part, aims to fully reopen schools.

“As a teacher for over 30 years, there’s no place I feel more at home than in the classroom,” Dr. Biden said.

The American Rescue Plan will give schools federal tax money to make improvements, like upgrades to ventilation systems, so students can safely return to in-person learning.

“Ventilation systems are critical in terms of the potential spread of COVID,” New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said.

That’s good news to teachers, many of who have only a fraction of students learning in classrooms while others remain at home.

“It’s been very tough. We still have some that are fully remote, we have some that are two days, four days but they’re struggling,” seventh-grade teacher Sue Andris said.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was signed into law last week by President Biden. The plan also allows many families to get reimbursed for up to half of their child care.

And it will deliver direct cash to most Americans. A family of four could get up to $5,600.

“It’s a chance to breathe again. And when we help families stop holding their breath about paying their bills, local shops and restaurants benefit too,” Dr. Biden said.

Republicans have criticized Biden’s plan as a bailout but Monday in Burlington, Democratic lawmakers say they are already working on another stimulus plan.