PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An effort to get Philadelphia restaurant workers vaccinated gets underway on Monday. A group called “Save Philly Restaurants” is teaming up with Centennial Pharmacy on Delaware Avenue.
They hope to vaccinate 900 workers this week.
The shots are being given by appointment only.
Philadelphia is now in the 1B phase for vaccinations.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Health Department opened its fourth mass coronavirus vaccination site Monday morning at Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter.