HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured in a house fire in Hamilton Township, Mercer County. Flames broke out on the 100 block of Grand Street, around 6:20 a.m. Monday.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.
There is no word on the person’s condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.