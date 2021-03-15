CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – At least one person was injured in a house fire in Hamilton Township, Mercer County. Flames broke out on the 100 block of Grand Street, around 6:20 a.m. Monday.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

There is no word on the person’s condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

