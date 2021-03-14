PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers fans were back at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, and with that comes the ringing of the bell. That honor fell on CBS3’s Ukee Washington, who rang the bell before the Sixers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night.
READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: Clergy With Episcopal Diocese Of Pennsylvania Begin Receiving Vaccine
— Jessica Kartalija (@JessKartalija) March 14, 2021
The Sixers are without All-Star Joel Embiid for at least two weeks due to a left knee bruise. Embiid, who was the MVP favorite before the All-Star break, reportedly has no structural damage to his knee.
All-Star Ben Simmons returned to the lineup on Sunday night against San Antonio.
Simmons and Embiid both missed the All-Star Game due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
Embiid was able to return on Friday night, when he suffered his injury in Washington.
Sunday night was Simmonds’ first game of the second half.