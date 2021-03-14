PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One year later, churches in the region are trying to ensure their congregations feel comfortable returning to the pews. This weekend, clergy with the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania began receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The diocese says it is a big step in restoring a sense of normalcy within their 134 church communities in the Philadelphia area.
“It’s the safety of the clergy, but the safety of all those they administer too,” Bishop Daniel Gutierrez said. “They’re in the nursing homes, they’re doing funerals and they’re just being present.”
Church leaders say they are optimistic about the future and many continue to offer virtual worship services.